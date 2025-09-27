Hyundai Aura Price Dips by up to ₹50,000 In September 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Aura: The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable petrol engine. It has features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. If you plan to purchase the Hyundai Aura in September 2025, you can save up to ₹50,000 as the automaker is offering multiple benefits on several variants. Further, with the GST reductions, the price of the Aura has dipped by up to ₹76,316.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts and offers on the Hyundai Aura in September 2025:

Hyundai Aura Price

The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant after GST 2.0.

Hyundai Aura Discount in September 2025

Hyundai is offering multiple incentives, including a cash discount and an exchange bonus, on the Aura in September 2025. You have a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the Aura. Further, you can either get an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 or a scrappage offer of ₹15,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount as well, of ₹5,000. In September 2025, you will have the maximum benefit of ₹40,000 on the Aura.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Hyundai Aura CNG Price

The price of the Hyundai Aura CNG variant starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Hyundai Aura CNG

If you are planning for the base variant, then you have a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, there is a scrappage bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate offer of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹20,000 on the E base variant.