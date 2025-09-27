Updated 27 September 2025 at 12:29 IST
Hyundai Aura Price Dips by up to ₹50,000 In September 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save
Discount on Hyundai Aura: The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan in the market. Here's how much you can save in September 2025:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Discount on Hyundai Aura: The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable petrol engine. It has features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. If you plan to purchase the Hyundai Aura in September 2025, you can save up to ₹50,000 as the automaker is offering multiple benefits on several variants. Further, with the GST reductions, the price of the Aura has dipped by up to ₹76,316.
Here is a quick rundown of the discounts and offers on the Hyundai Aura in September 2025:
Hyundai Aura Price
The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant after GST 2.0.
Hyundai Aura Discount in September 2025
Hyundai is offering multiple incentives, including a cash discount and an exchange bonus, on the Aura in September 2025. You have a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the Aura. Further, you can either get an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 or a scrappage offer of ₹15,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount as well, of ₹5,000. In September 2025, you will have the maximum benefit of ₹40,000 on the Aura.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Hyundai Aura CNG Price
The price of the Hyundai Aura CNG variant starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
Discount on Hyundai Aura CNG
If you are planning for the base variant, then you have a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, there is a scrappage bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate offer of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹20,000 on the E base variant.
However, if you opt for other variants of the Aura CNG, then you can avail a cash discount of ₹30,000. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 or a scrappage offer of ₹15,000. For more benefits, there is a corporate discount as well, of ₹5,000. In September 2025, you will have the maximum benefit of ₹50,000 on the Aura CNG other variants except for the base variants.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 12:29 IST