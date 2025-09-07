From i20 To Creta: GST 2.0 Relief - Hyundai Slashes Car Prices by Up to Rs 2.4 Lakh, Check the New Prices

In a major relief for car buyers ahead of the festive season, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed that it will pass on the entire benefit of the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to customers.

The revised prices, effective September 22, 2025, will make Hyundai’s passenger vehicles cheaper by up to Rs 2.4 lakh.

Hyundai Passes on GST 2.0 Benefits to Buyers

The move comes after the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where the government unveiled GST 2.0, a landmark reform aimed at streamlining tax slabs and boosting affordability in the automotive sector.

GST 2.0: What Changed for the Auto Sector

Under the new rules:

Small cars (under four metres; engines up to 1,200cc petrol or 1,500cc diesel) will now attract 18% GST with no additional cess, down from 28%.

Large cars and premium motorcycles (over 350cc) will face a higher 40% GST.

Farm equipment like tractors, harvesters, and threshers will now be taxed at 5% instead of 12%.

Auto components will attract a uniform 18% GST, simplifying the framework.

Hyundai Car Prices Reduced by Up to Rs 2.4 Lakh

Hyundai swiftly responded to the reform, announcing significant cuts across its lineup:



Model Price Reduction

Grand i10 Nios Rs 73,808

Aura Rs 78,465

Exter Rs 89,209

i20 Rs 98,053

i20 N Line Rs 1,08,116

Venue Rs 1,23,659

Venue N Line Rs 1,19,390

Verna Rs 60,640

Creta Rs 72,145

Creta N Line Rs 71,762

Alcazar Rs 75,376

Tucson Rs 2,40,303

The biggest reduction comes on the Hyundai Tucson, with prices slashed by more than Rs 2.4 lakh.

Hyundai Welcomes the Reform

Commenting on the development, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said: “We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible.”



He added that Hyundai remains committed to “aligning with the nation’s growth ambitions by ensuring our cars and SUVs continue to deliver value, innovation, and joy of driving.”