Hyundai Creta Electric Gets 3 New Variants in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Creta Electric Updated: Hyundai India has launched three new variants for its popular EV SUV, the Creta Electric, for the Indian market. According to a statement, Hyundai has added an Executive Tech and Excellence variant with the 42kWh battery pack and an Executive (O) variant with the 51.4kWh battery pack. Further, now Hyundai says that the range from the two battery packs is also increased and has added new features to the EV SUV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Hyundai Creta Electric:

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech Variant Features

The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech variant gets features such as a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear window shade, and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech variant is ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available with a 42kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence Variant Features

In the Excellence variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric, its feature list includes Level-2 ADAS features, a rear wireless charger, front parking sensor, an electrochromic mirror, and others. Further, it comes with a surround view monitor, a blind-spot view monitor, an 8-way driver seat adjust with memory seat and welcome retract function, and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence Variant Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence variant starts at ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available with a 42kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) Variant Features

The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) variant offers features like wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a dashcam, and other features.

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) variant is ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available with the 51.4kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Updates the Claimed Range:

Apart from adding more variants in the Creta Electric lineup, Hyundai has updated the claimed range of the two battery packs on offer. Earlier, the 42kWh battery pack had a claimed range of 390 km, and the 51.4kWh battery pack had a claimed range of 473km. Now, the automaker has updated the claimed range, and the current range is:

42kWh - 420km

51.4kWh - 510km

Hyundai Creta Electric Colours