Considering to Buy Mahindra BE 6: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That Buyers Need To Check

Alternatives of Mahindra BE 6: The electric vehicle segment in India recently witnessed two new products from Mahindra: the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The Mahindra BE 6 is a feature-loaded EV SUV with two battery packs, three variants, and multiple colour options. The waiting period on the Mahindra BE 6 is high, and the deliveries have also commenced. The Mahindra BE 6 is available with a 59kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 579 km and a 79kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 672 km.

What is the price of the Mahindra BE 6?

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant.

Here is a list of the top 3 alternatives to the Mahindra BE 6 that buyers can check:

Hyundai Creta Electric

The first EV on the list is the Hyundai Creta Electric, which was recently launched in India. It is based on the regular Creta, has a different interior and steering wheel and comes with two battery packs to choose from. There is a 42 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 390 km, and there is a 51.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 473 km on a single charge. The buyers can opt for it from five variants.

What is the price of the Hyundai Creta Electric?

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG ZS EV

The next EV on the list that buyers can check out is the MG ZS EV. It has been on sale for quite some time, and an update is much awaited. MG Motor India offers the ZS EV in a single battery pack option, and buyers can opt for seven variants. It is equipped with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the MG ZS EV?

The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Curvv EV

The third EV SUV on the list is the Tata Curvv EV. It is a coupe-SUV, which directly competes with the Mahindra BE 6. The buyers can opt for the Tata Curvv EV from two battery packs, and it is available in five variants. It comes with a 45 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 502 km, and there is a 55 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 585 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the Tata Curvv EV?