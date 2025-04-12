Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price, Features, Specifications compared

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:07 IST
Syros vs XUV 3XO: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple options for buyers and has intense competition with each other. Buyers have multiple options while looking for a safe SUV. Recently, Kia Syros scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It is the first Kia car to score a five-star safety rating. However, it stands against the Mahindra XUV 3XO in its segment, which also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Syros and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for the buyers:
The price of the Kia Syros starts at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Syros has scored a five star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 30.31 points for adult occupants protection. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 29.26 points for the adult occupants protection.
The feature list on the Kia Syros comprises of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 64 colours ambient lighting, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has features such as driving modes, steering modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic or a regular sunroof, and more.
The buyers of the Kia Syros can either choose a 1.0L turbo petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine. It has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has two 1.2L turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L diesel engine to opt from. The 1.2L MPFI petrol engine has a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The 1.5L diesel engine has a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The 1.2L TGDI petrol engine has a six-speed manual or a torque converter gearbox.
