Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price, Features, Specifications compared

Syros vs XUV 3XO: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple options for buyers and has intense competition with each other. Buyers have multiple options while looking for a safe SUV. Recently, Kia Syros scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It is the first Kia car to score a five-star safety rating. However, it stands against the Mahindra XUV 3XO in its segment, which also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Syros and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for the buyers:

Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

The price of the Kia Syros starts at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

The Kia Syros has scored a five star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 30.31 points for adult occupants protection. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 29.26 points for the adult occupants protection.

Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The feature list on the Kia Syros comprises of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 64 colours ambient lighting, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has features such as driving modes, steering modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic or a regular sunroof, and more.

Kia Syros vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine

The buyers of the Kia Syros can either choose a 1.0L turbo petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine. It has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.