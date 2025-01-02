Hyundai Creta Electric Unveiled Ahead of Launch at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Hyundai Creta EV Unveiled: Hyundai India has unveiled its third EV for the Indian market, the Creta Electric ahead of its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The automaker has revealed its exterior design, features and battery pack. It will likely offer features such as a Vehicle-to-Load, dual-10.25-inch connected screens, driving modes and more. Creta Electric will be equipped with ADAS features, six airbags, and more for safety. According to the video teaser, the Creta Electric will be powered by a 49kWh and a 51kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Creta Electric, image Source: Hyundai

Here is the complete information that you must know about the Hyundai Creta Electric:

Hyundai Creta Electric Exterior Design:

The exterior design of the Hyundai Creta Electric is similar to its petrol counterpart. The front design has connected LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The video teaser also highlighted that it will get a charging port at the front.

On the side, the Creta Electric has a similar silhouette as the ICE variant. It is likely to be offered with 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it will have connected LED DRLs and LED taillamps. The rear bumpers will get a silver finish, enhancing the overall appearance. It is likely to be offered in a new light blue shade.

Hyundai Creta Electric Interiors:

The interiors of the Hyundai Creta Electic are similar to its ICE counterpart. The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric will get a similar gear knob selector as seen in Ioniq5. The dashboard of the Creta Electric will have a 10.25-inch dual infotainment screen, a driving mode selector, and more.

Hyundai Creta Electric Features:

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to offer a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, electronic parking brake and more. It is also expected to offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, and front parking sensors as well.

Hyundai Creta Electric Battery Specifications: