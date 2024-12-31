Hyundai Creta EV to MG Cyberster: Top 5 Upcoming Car Launches at Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: January 2025 is poised to have new launches in the Indian automotive industry. As the manufacturers are gearing up for the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, 2025, it will be a key platform for the majority of launches and unveils of vehicles. It will witness the launch of new EVs and ICE vehicles for the Indian market. For starters, MG will be launching its Cyberster, Hyundai is likely to unveil its Creta EV, and more.

Here is a list of all the upcoming car launches and unveils scheduled for January 2025:

MG Cyberster:

JSW MG Motor India will be launching its first EV sportscar in India, the Cyberster. The company has recently revealed its specifications for the Indian market. According to the company, the Cyberster will produce 510BHP and 750Nm torque with an AWD setup. It will have a 77kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 580km on a single charge.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Launch in India Set For January 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The next car, which is one of the most important launches from Maruti Suzuki is their first mass-market EV, the e Vitara. The e Vitara will be equipped with two BYD-sourced 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs. It is likely to get an AWD system in the 61kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Maruti eVX production version announced as Suzuki e Vitara

Hyundai Creta EV:

At the Bharat Mobility Show, Hyundai will be showcasing its other mass-market EV, the Creta EV. As per recent media reports, the Hyundai Creta EV is likely to be based on the ICE platform and spy shots revealed the silhouette is similar to the regular Creta. It is likely to have a front wheel drive powertrain and be equipped with a 50kWh battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz G580:

Mercedes-Benz India will not launch the electric version of its G-Wagon in India at Bharat Mobility Expo, but earlier on January 9, 2025. This SUV was first showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show that was held in Las Vegas. Mercedes-Benz G580 will come via the CBU route. It is likely to be equipped with a 116kWh battery pack.

Kia Syros: