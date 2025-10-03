Planning to Buy MG Windsor EV? Check Its Top Alternatives Around ₹15 Lakh

MG Windsor EV Alternatives: The EV segment in India offers multiple SUVs to consider, which have decent features and multiple battery packs. In this segment, around ₹15 lakh, the MG Windor EV is a popular choice among buyers. It has a spacious cabin, a feature-rich interior, and is available with two battery packs. The feature list includes ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, and more. You can choose it with a 38 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 338 km or a 49 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 449 km.

The price of the Windsor EV starts at ₹14.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to MG Windsor EV:

Tata Nexon EV

The first EV SUV on the list, which you can consider around ₹15 lakh, is the Tata Nexon EV. It is a popular option among buyers and is available in two battery packs. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, automatic climate control, and more. There is a 30kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 325 km, and there is a 45 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 489km.

The price of the Tata Nexon EV starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hyundai Creta Electric

The next EV SUV on the list is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It was recently launched in India and has a feature-rich interior and a comfortable cabin. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. You can choose the Creta Electric from two battery packs. There is a 42kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 420 km, and there is a 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 510km.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Vinfast VF 6

The latest entrant in the segment is the Vinfast VF 6. It was recently launched in India and is available with multiple colour options. The VF 6 is a feature-loaded EV SUV, having a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. It is available in a single battery pack, which is a 59.6kWh battery, having a claimed range of 463km.