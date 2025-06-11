Are Petrol SUVs Value for Money? Top Options You Can Consider for Under ₹25 Lakh

SUVs Under ₹25 Lakh: Buyers when planning for a new car mostly prefer for a petrol SUV option since these vehicles offer engine, which have a refined performance, decent fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, and a comprehensive set of features on offer. These SUV options are suitable for both city and highway commutes.

Since the fuel prices have shot up, multiple automakers offer SUVs which comes with a diesel or a strong hybrid petrol engine, which are said to offer high fuel efficiency. However, the running cost and the maintenance of a petrol SUV, is likely to be less as compared to the diesel SUV. Since there is a rule of 15 years life of petrol SUVs and 10 years life of diesel SUVs in some parts of the country, are petrol SUVs still value for money in 2025?

Here is a list of the top SUVs under ₹25 lakh which you may consider:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV in the market. The auto manufacturer offers it with a 1.5L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which is a refined and a reliable engine. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic and has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 21.11 km/l.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta

Buyers looking for a diesel SUV in the market under ₹25 lakh can consider the Hyundai Creta. It is a popular SUV in the market, which is available with a 1.5L diesel engine option. Hyundai Creta diesel has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 21.8 km/l for the manual transmission.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹14.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base diesel variant with manual transmission.

Toyota Hyryder

Buyers who are looking for a strong hybrid engine option, which runs on petrol as well as completely on EV battery under ₹25 lakh budget can consider the Toyota Hyryder. It comes with a 1.5L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated strong hybrid petrol engine, having an ARAI fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l.