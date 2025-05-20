Top 3 Compact SUVs with Highest Sales in April 2025

Compact SUVs Sales in April: The SUV sales in India recorded a positive momentum in April 2025. The compact SUV segment saw marginal growth in sales on a year-on-year basis, but saw a decent decline compared to March 2025. The first position on the list is secured by the Hyundai Creta and the Creta EV, followed by Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and other SUVs.

Here is a list of the top three compact SUVs with the highest sales in April 2025

Hyundai Creta / Creta EV

The first position on the list is the Hyundai Creta / Creta EV. It recorded total sales of 17,016 units in April 2025, and it saw a decent growth of 10.16 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the other side, the Creta / Creta EV saw a decline of 5.78 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai Creta EV starts at ₹19.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The next compact SUV on the list with the highest sales in April 2025 is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It saw total sales of 7,154 units in April. The sale saw a decline of 6.50 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a major decline of 31.33 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos

The third compact SUV on the list, having the highest sales in April 2025, is the Kia Seltos. It saw total sales of 6,135 units, having a decline of 8.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 5.98 per cent on a month-on-month basis.