Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Scorpio: Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025

Mid-Size SUV Sales in November 2025:The SUV segment in India is a popular choice among new car buyers, as these vehicles offer good road presence, are feature-rich, and come with multiple engine options to choose from. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the mid-size SUV segment saw noticeable sales numbers in November 2025, and it was mainly driven by familiar popular offerings and the rise of a new name in the segment. The first position was secured by the Hyundai Creta, followed by others. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched its Victoris, which recorded decent volumes in November 2025.

Here is the list of the top 5 mid-size SUVs with the highest sales in November 2025:

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a feature-loaded offering, having comfortable seating, and there are three engine options to choose from. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and others. The Creta recorded total sales of 17,344 units in November 2025, having a growth of 12 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio is a popular SUV, having great road presence, a comfortable cabin, and decent features. The Indian automaker offers the Scorpio Classic for buyers who wish for old-school design and can compromise on features, and there is a Scorpio N, who want features and more power from the engine. In November 2025, the Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units, having a growth of 23 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N is ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, recently launched the Victoris under its Arena segment. It is a feature-loaded offering, having a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and comes with an AWD setup as well. In November 2025, the Victoris saw total sales of 12,300 units. You can choose the Victoris with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine, along with a CNG option. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular mid-size SUV in the market. It has a bold design, strong LED headlamps, and similar features to the Victoris. In November 2025, the Grand Vitara saw total sales of 11,339, having a growth of 12 per cent on a YoY basis. Talking about the powertrain options, it has a similar offering to the Victoris. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder