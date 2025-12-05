Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - How Do They Compare?

Hyundai vs Honda: Buyers, when looking for a new car around ₹20 lakh, there are various options, which have good road presence, simple and comfortable interiors, and a reliable engine. Within this budget, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. It is one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment, has an ample amount of features, and comes with a petrol and diesel engine.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Honda Elevate, which is an underrated SUV in its segment. The Honda Elevate has a simplistic design, has decent features, and comes with a single engine option. Recently, Honda launched a new special edition of the Elevate, which offered cosmetic changes on the exterior and interior of the car.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Creta and the Honda Elevate for the buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - Price

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.63 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Creta has slightly more on offer compared to the Honda Elevate. In Creta, you will get a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, dual 10.25-inch screens, and driving and terrain modes. On the other side, the Honda Elevate comes with a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and others.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Honda Elevate have similar safety features. The Hyundai Creta and the Honda Elevate come with ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others. However, in Creta, you will get a 360-degree parking camera, whereas in Honda Elevate, you will get a blind spot camera and a reverse parking camera.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate - Engine