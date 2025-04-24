Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq - Which is Better?

Creta vs Kushaq: Buyers looking for a compact SUV having decent features, comfortable seating, and multiple engine options can check out the Hyundai Creta. It is a popular vehicle in its segment, which competes with the Skoda Kushaq. The Skoda Kushaq has powerful engine options, decent features, and is a safe SUV.

Which one is better? Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Hyundai Creta and the Skoda Kushaq for buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq: Features

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Skoda Kushaq are loaded with decent convenience features for buyers. The feature list on the Hyundai Creta comprises dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, driving modes, and more. The Skoda Kushaq offers a wireless charger, a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, powered driver seats, and others.

Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq: Safety Features

The Skoda Kushaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. However, the updated Hyundai Creta has not been tested yet by the agencies. Further, the Skoda Kushaq has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta has six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS and other safety features as standard across variants. Additionally, it is also equipped with Level-2 ADAS features.

Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq: Engine Specifications

The buyers planning for the Hyundai Creta can choose it from three engine options, whereas the Skoda Kushaq has only two engine options.

The Hyundai Creta has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine to choose from. All three engines are paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine on offer for the prospective buyers to choose from.

Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq: Price