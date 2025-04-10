Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue: How Do They Compare?

Fronx vs Venue: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers vehicles that are equipped with features, have reliable petrol or diesel engines, and has a comfortable seating option. In this segment, Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular vehicle among the customers. It offers decent space, has comfortable seating, and has a comprehensive set of features. However, it gives an intense competition to the Hyundai Venue. It has slightly more features, has more engine options and has comfortable seating.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Hyundai Venue for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant. The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue: Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comprises of a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has a sunroof, driving modes, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and other features.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue: Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the top-sped variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the contrary, the Hyundai Venue has Level-1 ADAS features, on its top spec variant, has six airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue: Engine

The buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx can opt from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, making 84 bhp and 114 Nm torque. This is paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers can also choose a CNG option. Further, the Fronx is also available with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.