Hyundai Creta vs Volkswagen Taigun - Specifications Compared

Creta vs Taigun: The compact SUV segment has SUVs that offer decent space, are feature-loaded and have multiple engine options. Among these options, the Hyundai Creta is a popular choice among buyers. It is one of the highest-selling SUVs in March 2025, with decent comfort and features. However, it competes with the Volkswagen Taigun in its segment. Both vehicles have petrol engine options and have comfortable seating.

Which one to choose? Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Hyundai Creta and the Volkswagen Taigun for buyers:

Hyundai Creta vs Volkswagen Taigun: Safety Features

The safety features on the Hyundai Creta comprise six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, hill hold control, and more. However, it has not been crash tested yet. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, a lowline TPMS, and more.

Hyundai Creta vs Volkswagen Taigun: Features

The feature list on the Hyundai Creta consists of dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, multiple driving modes, paddle shifters in the automatic variant, and more. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun consist of a regular climate control, a wireless charger, a small sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, front-ventilated seats, and more.

Hyundai Creta vs Volkswagen Taigun: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Hyundai Creta can choose from three engine options. There is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 115 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Then there is a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Further, the buyers can also choose a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, making 160 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun has two engine options on offer. It has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine making 115 bhp and 170 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Further, it has a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, making 160 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Creta vs Volkswagen Taigun: Price