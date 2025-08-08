Hyundai Creta Was Best-Selling SUV in July 2025: How Hyundai’s SUV Outshone Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Creta over Brezza: The passenger vehicle market recorded a slight growth in sales in July 2025. According to data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger vehicle sales stood at 3.46 lakh units, having a marginal growth of 1.06 per cent as compared to July 2024. Regarding the positions, the first position was secured by Maruti Suzuki, followed by Hyundai, Mahindra, and others. However, in the SUV segment, in July 2025, the first position was recorded by the Hyundai Creta.

The Hyundai recorded total sales of 16,898 units in July 2025. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the second-best-selling SUV in July 2025, having total sales of 14,065 units in July 2025.

Here is a quick rundown on how the Hyundai Creta outshone the Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Features

The Hyundai Creta is a feature-loaded SUV in the segment. It has multiple convenience and safety features on offer. The Creta comes with dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and others. Regarding safety features, the Hyundai Creta has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, and others.

Dimensions

The Hyundai Creta is positioned in the compact SUV segment, and it competes with 8 other SUVs in the market. The length of the Hyundai Creta is 4330 mm, the width is 1790 mm, and the height of the Creta is 1635 mm, having a wheelbase of 2610 mm. However, the Brezza is a sub-4m compact SUV, having slightly lesser space in the rear seats.

Powertrain

Hyundai offers the Creta with multiple powertrain options to choose from. Recently, it also got an EV version. You can choose the Creta with a 1.5L NA or a turbo petrol engine, or there is a 1.5L diesel engine on option.

If you are planning to go for the Creta EV, you can choose it from a 42kWh and a 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 375km and 473km respectively.

Comfortable Cabin Space

One of the key factors of the Creta is that the seats are comfortable and have good cushioning. As we earlier reported, the Creta gets rear recline adjustment, which enhances the comfort of the cabin, and the knee room, legroom, and shoulder room are also good in the car.

Price