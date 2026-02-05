Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Automobile News /
  • Hyundai Cuts i20 Entry Price to ₹5.99 Lakh, Adds Features to Era, Magna, and Magna Executive Variants

Updated 5 February 2026 at 18:28 IST

Hyundai Cuts i20 Entry Price to ₹5.99 Lakh, Adds Features to Era, Magna, and Magna Executive Variants

Hyundai is also adding feature value on variants positioned above the base trim, aiming to widen the i20’s appeal in the premium hatchback space.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
hyundai i20
Hyundai has reduced the price of its popular hatchback, i20. | Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India has revised pricing for select i20 variants, bringing the hatchback’s starting price down to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the i20 Era. The company says it is also adding feature value on variants positioned above the base trim, aiming to widen the i20’s appeal in the premium hatchback space.

What’s changed

The biggest update is the new entry point: the Hyundai i20 Era is now priced at ₹5,99,000 (ex-showroom). Hyundai also announced new prices for the Magna Executive at ₹6,73,900 and the Magna at ₹6,99,900 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai’s National Sales Head, Sunil Moolchandani, said the revised starting price is meant to make the i20 “more compelling” and accessible, while keeping its positioning around design, performance and tech.

Variant-wise feature highlights

Hyundai is using the price revision to push a stronger features list at the lower end of the range.

Advertisement

i20 Era (₹5.99 lakh): Six airbags, fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body-colour ORVMs and door handles, Type‑C USB charger, and telescopic steering.

i20 Magna Executive (₹6.73 lakh): Fully digital cluster, front and rear skid plates, shark fin antenna, Highline TPMS, automatic headlamps, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted audio/Bluetooth controls.

Advertisement

i20 Magna (₹6.99 lakh): Adds features such as an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage.

Optional infotainment add-on

Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rear camera as a dealer-installed option priced at ₹14,999, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Warranty and positioning

The Hyundai i20 continues with a standard 3-year or 1,00,000km warranty, Hyundai said. The company also said the i20 has crossed 1.47 million customers in India over the past 15 years, which is why it is trying to protect volumes with a sharper entry price and a clearer feature ladder.

Read more: Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition, Shine 125 Limited Edition: Prices Start at ₹86,211

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 5 February 2026 at 18:28 IST