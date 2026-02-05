Hyundai Cuts i20 Entry Price to ₹5.99 Lakh, Adds Features to Era, Magna, and Magna Executive Variants

Hyundai has reduced the price of its popular hatchback, i20. | Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India has revised pricing for select i20 variants, bringing the hatchback’s starting price down to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the i20 Era. The company says it is also adding feature value on variants positioned above the base trim, aiming to widen the i20’s appeal in the premium hatchback space.

What’s changed

The biggest update is the new entry point: the Hyundai i20 Era is now priced at ₹5,99,000 (ex-showroom). Hyundai also announced new prices for the Magna Executive at ₹6,73,900 and the Magna at ₹6,99,900 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai’s National Sales Head, Sunil Moolchandani, said the revised starting price is meant to make the i20 “more compelling” and accessible, while keeping its positioning around design, performance and tech.

Variant-wise feature highlights

Hyundai is using the price revision to push a stronger features list at the lower end of the range.

i20 Era (₹5.99 lakh): Six airbags, fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body-colour ORVMs and door handles, Type‑C USB charger, and telescopic steering.

i20 Magna Executive (₹6.73 lakh): Fully digital cluster, front and rear skid plates, shark fin antenna, Highline TPMS, automatic headlamps, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted audio/Bluetooth controls.

i20 Magna (₹6.99 lakh): Adds features such as an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage.

Optional infotainment add-on

Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rear camera as a dealer-installed option priced at ₹14,999, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Warranty and positioning