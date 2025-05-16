Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Which CNG Micro SUV to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Updated May 16th 2025, 20:53 IST
Battle of CNG SUVs: Buyers looking for a new car, having decent features and is high on fuel efficiency can check out the CNG options. Recently, Citroen India launched the C3 with a retro-fitment of the CNG option for buyers. However, it competes with the Hyundai Exter CNG in its segment. Both are decently loaded with features, and has high fuel efficiency.
Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Exter CNG and the Citroen C3 CNG for buyers:
The price of the Hyundai Exter CNG starts at ₹8.59 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Citroen C3 CNG starts at ₹8.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
The feature list on the Hyundai Exter CNG comprises of automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, and more. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.
The Hyundai Exter CNG has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, making 66 bhp and 95 Nm of toque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, but the power figures are still not been updated by the automaker.
According to ARAI, the Hyundai Exter CNG has a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg. However, the Citroen C3 CNG has a fuel efficiency of 28.1 km/kg.
The cars equipped with CNG offers more fuel efficiency, hampers less on pockets, and the boot space is compromised. However, buyers can check out the Exter CNG as the dealership network is more of Hyundai and has a four-cylinder petrol engine will provide more refinement. However, buyers who are looking for more space, better ride quality can check out the C3 CNG.
Published May 16th 2025, 20:53 IST