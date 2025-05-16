Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Which CNG Micro SUV to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Battle of CNG SUVs: Buyers looking for a new car, having decent features and is high on fuel efficiency can check out the CNG options. Recently, Citroen India launched the C3 with a retro-fitment of the CNG option for buyers. However, it competes with the Hyundai Exter CNG in its segment. Both are decently loaded with features, and has high fuel efficiency.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Exter CNG and the Citroen C3 CNG for buyers:

Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG: Price

The price of the Hyundai Exter CNG starts at ₹8.59 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Citroen C3 CNG starts at ₹8.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG: Features

The feature list on the Hyundai Exter CNG comprises of automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, and more. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.

Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG: Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Exter CNG has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, making 66 bhp and 95 Nm of toque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, but the power figures are still not been updated by the automaker.

Hyundai Exter CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG: Fuel Efficiency

According to ARAI, the Hyundai Exter CNG has a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg. However, the Citroen C3 CNG has a fuel efficiency of 28.1 km/kg.

