Hyundai Exter vs Citroen C3 - How Do They Compare?

Hyundai vs Citroen: If you are planning to get a new car around ₹7 lakh in India, which has decent features, spacious and comfortable interiors, and a refined petrol engine, there are various options to choose from. Around this budget, you can check out the Hyundai Exter. It has a decent design, is feature-packed, and comes with a refined 1.2L NA petrol engine. However, it competes with the Citroen C3, which is an underrated car at its price. The C3 comes with a spacious cabin, and the automaker recently launched the C3X, which comes with more features and subtle exterior updates.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3X for the buyers:

Hyundai Exter vs Citroen C3 - Price

The price of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Citroen C3 starts at ₹5.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.64 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Exter vs Citroen C3 - Features

Regarding the feature list, both the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3 have similar offerings. The Hyundai Exter comes with a sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment screen, cruise control, and others. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree parking camera. However, it misses out on a sunroof.

Hyundai Exter vs Citroen C3 - Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3 have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

Hyundai Exter vs Citroen C3 - Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Exter comes with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option. On the other side, the C3 has a 1.2L NA petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which is mated with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

