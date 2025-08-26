Updated 26 August 2025 at 18:57 IST
Hyundai i20 Gets Cheaper in August 2025 by up to ₹65,000 - Check Details
Discount on i20: The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback in the segment and you can increase your savings as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits. Check details:
Discount on i20: The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback, which has a decent feature list and comes with a single petrol engine option only. It comes with features like a sunroof, single-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and others. If you are planning to buy the i20 in August, then you can increase your savings as Hyundai is offering a massive discount of up to ₹65,000. The automaker is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.
Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the i20 in July 2025:
Price of Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Manual Variant
The price of the Hyundai i20 Asta petrol manual variant starts at ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Manual variant
In August 2025, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000 on the i20 Asta petrol manual variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹35,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹65,000 on the i20 Asta variant.
Price of Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Automatic / Sportz Petrol Manual variant:
The price of the Hyundai i20 Asta petrol automatic variant starts at ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The price of the Hyundai i20 Sportz petrol manual variant is ₹8.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Automatic / Sportz Petrol Manual variant
Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the i20 Asta petrol automatic variant. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹35,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹60,000 on the i20 Asta petrol automatic variant in August 2025.
Price of Hyundai i20 Magna / Sportz (O) Petrol Manual Variant
The price of the Hyundai i20 Magna petrol manual variant starts at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
The price of the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) petrol manual variant is ₹9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on Hyundai i20 Magna / Sportz (O) Petrol Manual Variant
If you are planning to get the Hyundai i20 Magna / Sportz (O) petrol manual variant, then you can get a cash discount of ₹15,000. Also, there is an exchange bonus of ₹35,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹55,000 on the i20 Magna / Sportz (O) petrol manual variant in August 2025.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 18:57 IST