Hyundai i20 Gets Cheaper in August 2025 by up to ₹65,000 - Check Details

Discount on i20: The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback, which has a decent feature list and comes with a single petrol engine option only. It comes with features like a sunroof, single-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and others. If you are planning to buy the i20 in August, then you can increase your savings as Hyundai is offering a massive discount of up to ₹65,000. The automaker is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the i20 in July 2025:

Price of Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Manual Variant

The price of the Hyundai i20 Asta petrol manual variant starts at ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Manual variant

In August 2025, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000 on the i20 Asta petrol manual variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹35,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹65,000 on the i20 Asta variant.

Price of Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Automatic / Sportz Petrol Manual variant:

The price of the Hyundai i20 Asta petrol automatic variant starts at ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Hyundai i20 Sportz petrol manual variant is ₹8.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai i20 Asta Petrol Automatic / Sportz Petrol Manual variant

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the i20 Asta petrol automatic variant. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹35,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹40,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹60,000 on the i20 Asta petrol automatic variant in August 2025.

Price of Hyundai i20 Magna / Sportz (O) Petrol Manual Variant

The price of the Hyundai i20 Magna petrol manual variant starts at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) petrol manual variant is ₹9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai i20 Magna / Sportz (O) Petrol Manual Variant