Hyundai i20 New Magna Variant Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Updated May 19th 2025, 14:06 IST
Updated i20 in India: Hyundai Motor India has launched two new variants of the premium hatchback, i20, in India. According to a statement, Hyundai has added a new Magna Executive, Magna IVT and Sportz (o) variant for buyers. The auto manufacturer has updated the safety features and convenience features on the i20.
“With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers,” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.
Here is everything buyers need to know about the new variants of the Hyundai i20:
According to a statement, the i20 Magna Executive variant will offer a digital instrument cluster having a TFT display, and safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, Hill-start assist control, and more. Further, it has tyre-pressure monitoring system as well.
The price of the Hyundai i20 Magna Executive variant is ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The next variant added by Hyundai is the i20 Magna with an IVT transmission. This variant mainly adds convenience features such as LED DRLs, rear AC vents, sunroof, and front centre armrest. Further, for safety, this variant will come with six airbags.
The price of the Magna IVT variant of the i20 is ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).
This variant gets the majority of the updates in the convenience features. Buyers of this variant will get automatic climate control, Z shaped LED tail lamps, sunroof, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and smart key with push button start stop function.
The price of the Sportz (O) variant of the i20 is ₹9.05 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is available with a dual-tone paint shade and an automatic transmission option.
Published May 19th 2025, 14:06 IST