Hyundai i20 New Magna Variant Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Updated i20 in India: Hyundai Motor India has launched two new variants of the premium hatchback, i20, in India. According to a statement, Hyundai has added a new Magna Executive, Magna IVT and Sportz (o) variant for buyers. The auto manufacturer has updated the safety features and convenience features on the i20.

“With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers,” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

Here is everything buyers need to know about the new variants of the Hyundai i20:

Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Features

According to a statement, the i20 Magna Executive variant will offer a digital instrument cluster having a TFT display, and safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, Hill-start assist control, and more. Further, it has tyre-pressure monitoring system as well.

Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Price

The price of the Hyundai i20 Magna Executive variant is ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 Magna IVT Features

The next variant added by Hyundai is the i20 Magna with an IVT transmission. This variant mainly adds convenience features such as LED DRLs, rear AC vents, sunroof, and front centre armrest. Further, for safety, this variant will come with six airbags.

Hyundai i20 Magna IVT Price

The price of the Magna IVT variant of the i20 is ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Features

This variant gets the majority of the updates in the convenience features. Buyers of this variant will get automatic climate control, Z shaped LED tail lamps, sunroof, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and smart key with push button start stop function.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Price