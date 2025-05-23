Hyundai i20 vs Honda Amaze - Which One to Choose with CVT gearbox?

i20 vs Amaze: The Indian car market has a wide array of options available for customers depending on their preferences. When planning for a new car with the automatic transmission option, buyers can check the cars which come with a CVT gearbox. Recently, Hyundai i20 got more affordable variants for automatic transmission. On the other hand, Honda offers its Amaze with a CVT gearbox. It is a popular option in the sub-4m compact sedan segment.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai i20 CVT variant and the Honda Amaze CVT:

Republic Auto Verdict

Buyers with budget constraints and opting for a car with CVT gearbox has limited options to check. The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback, and has slightly more features. On the other hand, the Honda Amaze offers a tough competition and offers a premium cabin experience and has a simplistic design.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Amaze: Price

The price of the Hyundai i20 is ₹10.16 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Magna CVT variant. On the other side, the price of the Honda Amaze is ₹10.52 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the V CVT variant.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Amaze: Engine

Both the Hyundai i20 Magna and the Honda Amaze V are equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engines. Hyundai i20’s engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired to a CVT gearbox. On the other side, the Honda Amaze’s engine makes 84 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired to a CVT gearbox.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Amaze: Colour Options

Buyers can choose the Hyundai i20 Magna and the Honda Amaze V in multiple colour options. The Hyundai i20 Magna variant is available in eight colour options. The Honda Amaze V variant is available in six colour options. It misses out on dual-tone paint shade option.

Hyundai i20 vs Honda Amaze: Features

Both the cars, the Hyundai i20 and the Honda Amaze are feature-loaded offerings to buyers, there are multiple common features on offer. The Hyundai i20 and the Honda Amaze comes equipped with automatic climate control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, all-four power windows, and others.