Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Price, Features, and Specifications Compared

Hyundai vs Maruti Suzuki: The premium hatchback segment has multiple cars for the buyers to opt from. One of the popular cars in the segment is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has multiple convenience features, has a refined petrol engine, and offers decent space for comfortable seating. It competes with the Hyundai i20 in its segment. The Hyundai i20 is feature-loaded, has a refined petrol engine, and decent space in the interiors. Both are priced attractively for the buyers in this segment.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 for the buyers:

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price

The price of the Hyundai i20 is ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Era variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is ₹6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features

Both the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are equipped with multiple convenience features for the customers. The Hyundai i20 has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and other convenience features for the customers.

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Safety Features

The safety features of the Hyundai i20 consist of six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. The safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are six airbags in the top variant, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Engine

Regarding powertrain options, both the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are equipped with a petrol engine. The Hyundai i20 has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an IVT gearbox.