Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza - Best Premium Hatchback, Which One to Pick Under ₹9 Lakh?

Updated April 9th 2025, 12:14 IST
i20 vs Glanza: The premium hatchback segment cars are mainly opted for by the buyers, who want decent space, features, and a refined petrol engine. In this segment, the Hyundai i20 is a popular choice among buyers. It has features such as automatic climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and more. However, the buyers also have an option to check for the Toyota Glanza, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a 360-degree parking camera, heads-up display, and more features.
Which one should you buy? Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza for the buyers:
The buyers of the Hyundai i20 have to pay ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other hand, the buyers have to pay ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Toyota Glanza base variant.
The feature list on the Hyundai i20 comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. The feature list on the Toyota Glanza consists of a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and more.
Both the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza come with plenty of safety features for the buyers. The Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. However, the Hyundai i20 offers TPMS additionally, and all the safety features are standard across the variant lineup.
The buyers of the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza are available with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine in the Hyundai i20 produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm torque paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine in the Toyota Glanza makes 83 bhp and 113 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
Published April 9th 2025, 12:14 IST