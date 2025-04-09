Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza - Best Premium Hatchback, Which One to Pick Under ₹9 Lakh?

i20 vs Glanza: The premium hatchback segment cars are mainly opted for by the buyers, who want decent space, features, and a refined petrol engine. In this segment, the Hyundai i20 is a popular choice among buyers. It has features such as automatic climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and more. However, the buyers also have an option to check for the Toyota Glanza, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a 360-degree parking camera, heads-up display, and more features.

Which one should you buy? Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza for the buyers:

Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza: Price

The buyers of the Hyundai i20 have to pay ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other hand, the buyers have to pay ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Toyota Glanza base variant.

Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza: Features

The feature list on the Hyundai i20 comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. The feature list on the Toyota Glanza consists of a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and more.

Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza: Safety

Both the Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza come with plenty of safety features for the buyers. The Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. However, the Hyundai i20 offers TPMS additionally, and all the safety features are standard across the variant lineup.

Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza: Engine