Hyundai, Kia Target 3.2% Vehicle Sales Growth in 2026 After Missing 2025 Targets

Hyundai, Kia Sales Growth: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company and affiliate Kia Motors aim to grow their combined global vehicle sales by 3.2 per cent to 7.51 million vehicles in 2026, after narrowly missing their sales targets in 2025.

The automakers, which together rank third in global vehicle sales, sold a combined 7.27 million vehicles in 2025, up 0.6 per cent from 2024 as US hybrid vehicle sales offset sluggish EV demand following the end of subsidies last September.

Hyundai, which generates about 40 per cent of its revenue from the US market, has benefited from growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

HYUNDAI ENJOYS 5TH YEAR OF RECORD US SALES

The company said in a statement that it posted a fifth year of record retail sales in the United States in 2025, adding that electrified vehicles accounted for 30 per cent of its retail mix, with hybrid sales increasing 36 per cent and EV sales growing 7 per cent.

Kia, meanwhile, noted it focused on expanding hybrid vehicle sales in the United States and strengthened its position in Europe through higher EV volumes, despite an uncertain industry environment impacted by US tariffs.

For this year, Hyundai said it plans to optimise profit by launching new electrified models and rolling out advanced production facilities, including an EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan and the Pune plant in India, as it responds to shifting regional demand.

Hyundai's 2026 sales target was set at 4.16 million units, lower than its 2025 target of 4.17 million vehicles, but higher than its 2025 annual sales result of 4.14 million units.

HYUNDAI NAVIGATES CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, ANALYST SAYS

Korea Investment & Securities analyst Kim Chang-ho said Hyundai's target this year appears to reflect expectations that the business environment will be challenging.

Kia, in contrast, appears to have room for growth, as the updated Telluride model is set to be produced and sold locally in the United States, free from US auto tariffs, Kim said.

Analysts said expanding US-based hybrid production would be key for Hyundai and Kia to better compete with Toyota, the top hybrid seller in the US, as the Japanese rival produces several hybrid models there.