Hyundai Motor India Sales Decline by 2.4% YoY in December: Check Details

Hyundai Sales in December: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline in total sales in December 2024. The company recorded total sales of 55,078 units. The automaker recorded 56,450 units in the same month a year ago, resulting in a decline of 2.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Hyundai Domestic Sales in December 2024:

According to a statementn from the company, the automaker recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024. It was up marginally from 6,02,111 units in 2023, the company said. However, in December domestic sales were at 42,208 units, as compared to 42,750 units in December 2023, down 1.3 per cent.

The company said it also achieved the highest-ever yearly domestic SUV contribution of 67.6 per cent.

Hyundai’s Overall Sales in 2024:

The overall sales of Hyundai in 2024 were marginally lower at 7,64,119 units, as compared to 7,65,786 units in 2023, it added.

Hyundai’s Exports in December 2024:

The company’s exports last month were at 12,870 units, as against 13,700 units in December 2023. It recorded a decline of 6.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Exports last year stood at 1,58,686 units, down 3 per cent from 1,63,675 units in 2023, HMIL said.

"HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest-ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers' preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider," HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

