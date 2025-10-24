Hyundai Opens Bookings for All-New Venue Ahead of November 4 Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has opened bookings for the all-new Hyundai Venue, the latest version of its compact SUV that now comes with updated styling, larger dimensions, and new technology features. The vehicle will be officially launched on November 4. Customers can reserve the new Venue by paying Rs 25,000 at Hyundai dealerships or through the company’s online portal. The model will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants, with a new “HX” nomenclature inspired by the “Hyundai Experience., according to the South Korean carmaker According to the company, the latest Venue is taller, wider, and comes with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model, enhancing cabin space and overall road presence. The updated dimensions stand at 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm — 20 mm longer than before. Design changes include a dark chrome radiator grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, twin LED DRLs, horizon-style LED tail lamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV also features new C-pillar garnishing, bridge-type roof rails, and an in-glass “Venue” emblem.

Inside, the all-new Venue introduces a dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that integrates the digital cluster and infotainment system. The cabin features dual-tone interiors in dark navy and dove grey, with a terrazzo-textured dashboard and ambient lighting. Other upgrades include 2-step reclining rear seats, rear window sunshades, a four-way power driver’s seat, and improved rear legroom thanks to the extended wheelbase, as mentioned in the press release.



Engine options include the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel units, paired with manual, automatic, or dual-clutch transmissions.



HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the Venue has been one of Hyundai’s best-selling models, with over 700,000 units sold since its debut. “With the all-new Venue, we are redefining design and modern premium-ness while integrating advanced technology that resonates with the aspirations of today’s new-age customers,” Garg said.



The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options, including new shades such as Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire.



The Venue has been one of the key models driving Hyundai’s growth in India’s competitive compact SUV segment, and the company aims to consolidate its position further with this major update.





