Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted Undisguised Ahead of November 4 Launch

Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers considerable options, which are feature-rich, have comfortable seating, and come with multiple engine options. In this segment, the Hyundai Venue is a popular choice among buyers. Since Hyundai is gearing to launch the Venue facelift, an Instagrammer named MRD Vlogs shared a video on social media wherein we can see the updated model undisguised, revealing the exterior design of the SUV. As per dealer sources, it will continue with the same powertrain options.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift in India:

Hyundai Venue Facelift Exterior

The exteriors of the Hyundai Venue facelift are majorly revamped by the automaker, and it is now similar to the global design language. The front of the Hyundai Venue facelift has a new design for the LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and it gets a connected setup. The grill is new, and it contains subtle use of chrome, which gives it a bold aesthetic. On the lower side, the bumpers are also revised.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted Undisguised, Image Source - Instagram (Mrd Vlogs)

On the sides, Hyundai has given it a new design for the alloy wheels, which looks good on the Venue. The design has become sharper, and there are multiple cuts and creases. The ORVMs and the door handles are continued from the previous generation, and it gets proper roof rails to enhance the SUV look.

At the rear, it is expected to get a connected LED taillamp, a revised design for the bumpers and a wiper and washer function.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Features

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will come with new features. As per sources, it will get Level-2 ADAS, ambient lighting, and more. Further, it will come with dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, and there will be a new design for the speedometer and tachometer.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Engine Options

As we mentioned earlier, the Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to get the same 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launch

Hyundai will announce the price of the Venue facelift on November 4, 2025.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Price