Updated May 1st 2025, 20:07 IST

Hyundai Records Slump in Sales, Declines by 11.61% YoY in April 2025, Exports Surged

Hyundai India, a leading automaker in India, recorded a decline in sales in April 2025. The auto manufacturer saw total domestic sales of 44,374 units in April.

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta | Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Sales in April: Hyundai India, a leading automaker in India, recorded a decline in sales in April 2025. The auto manufacturer saw total domestic sales of 44,374 units in April 2025. There was a slump in volumes by 5,827 units, resulting in a decline by 11.61 per cent on a YoY basis. Further, there was a decline of 14.37 per cent on a MoM basis.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

What were Hyundai’s exports in April 2025?

According to a statement from Hyundai, the automaker recorded total exports of 16,400 units in April 2025. Hyundai saw a growth of 21.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a rise in volumes by 2,900 units.

Which is the entry-level model in Hyundai India’s lineup?

Currently, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable Hyundai car in India. It is a budget hatchback, having decent features and a single-engine option.

What are the features of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

The convenience features on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios consist of automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an 8-inch infotainment screen, ambient footwell lighting, and more. 

What are the engine specifications of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option.

Which is the best-selling Hyundai Car?

In March 2025, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling Hyundai car in the lineup. It is a compact SUV, having a feature-loaded cabin, spacious interiors and three engine options to choose from.

What is the price of the Hyundai Creta?

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 
 

Published May 1st 2025, 20:07 IST