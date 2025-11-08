Hyundai Tucson Delisted From Indian Website

Hyundai Tucson Discontinued: The South Korean automaker, Hyundai India, has silently delisted its mid-size SUV, Tucson, from the Indian website. Hyundai launched the first generation of the Tucson in 2005 in India, and the fourth generation was launched in 2022. It was available in multiple variants, with a petrol and a diesel engine option, along with a 4WD setup as well.

The Hyundai Tucson was a feature-rich option, having a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and others. Moreover, it was the first SUV to be tested under Bharat NCAP crash test safety. It competed with the Mahindra XUV 700, Jeep Meridian, and Toyota Fortuner in its segment.

Here’s a quick recap of the Hyundai Tucson in India:

What was the price of the Hyundai Tucson?

The last recorded price of the Hyundai Tucson was ₹27.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and went to ₹33.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What were the features of the Hyundai Tucson?

The Hyundai Tucson was equipped with multiple convenience features. It came with a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others. Moreover, it had a 10-speaker BOSE audio system, hands-free tailgate, and others.

What were the safety features in the Hyundai Tucson?

The Hyundai Tucson had multiple safety features. It was offered with Level-2 ADAS, which came with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, and others, six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, hill hold assist, and others. Additionally, it was the first Hyundai SUV to score a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection.

Which engine options were offered in the Hyundai Tucson?