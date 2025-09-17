Hyundai Tucson Price Drop up to ₹1 Lakh in September 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Tucson: The Hyundai Tucson is a premium mid-size SUV, is feature-loaded and comes in a petrol and a diesel engine option. The feature list in the Tucson includes Level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and more. If you are planning to buy it in September 2025, there are multiple benefits like cash discount, scrappage and exchange bonus, which can help you to save up to ₹1,00,000.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discount on the Hyundai Tucson in September 2025:

Hyundai Tucson Diesel Price

The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹31.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base diesel variant before GST 2.0. With the GST reduction, the price of the Tucson will be dropped by up to ₹2.4 lakh.

Discount on Tucson Diesel Variant

If you opt for the diesel variant, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Tucson. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹60,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹65,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹1,00,000 on the Tucson’s diesel variant in September 2025.

Hyundai Tucson Petrol Price

The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹29.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant before GST 2.0. With the GST reduction, the price of the Tucson will be dropped by up to ₹2.4 lakh.

Discount on Tucson Petrol Variant