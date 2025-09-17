Skoda Octavia vRS India Launch Confirmed for November - Expected Price, Features, Other Details

Upcoming Skoda Octavia vRS: Skoda India is set to launch its performance sedan, Octavia vRS, for the Indian market and is expected to launch in November 2025. The German auto manufacturer will bring this performance sedan as an imported, completely built unit (CBU). According to dealer sources, the Octavia vRS is expected to get the neon-green colour paint shade. The latest vRS version is based on the facelifted fourth generation of Octavia. Specifications-wise, it is most likely to get a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine, which also powers the Golf GTI.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Skoda Octavia vRS:

Skoda Octavia vRS Expected Price

Since Skoda will bring the Octavia vRS via the CBU route, it is expected to be priced around ₹50 lakh to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia vRS Design

The Skoda Octavia vRS was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. The upcoming sedan has a striking design for the LED headlamps, vRS badging on the grill, and a sharp bumper. On the side, it is likely to come with 18-inch alloy wheels and is expected to come with blacked-out ORVMs or a dual-tone paint shade option. The rear of the upcoming Skoda Octavia vRS has a sharp design and blacked out treatment for the LED taillamps, is expected to come with a subtle lip spoiler for enhanced visual appeal.

Skoda Octavia vRS Features

Regarding the feature list, the Skoda Octavia vRS is expected to come with a digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system and is likely to come with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sports display mode, driving modes, and others.

Skoda Octavia vRS Engine Specifications