Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best SUV around ₹30 Lakh: The mid-size SUV segment offers multiple options, which have a bulky profile, are feature-rich and come with a 4x4 setup. Between ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh, there are a few options to consider, such as the Hyundai Tucson or the Jeep Meridian. Both are available with a diesel engine, feature a 4x4 setup, and include options such as dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass - Price

The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹32.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹27.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass - Features

Both the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass have a long list of features on offer. Some of the common features on offer are dual-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. Additionally, they are equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass - Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, both the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass are well-equipped. The Hyundai Tucson has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and the Jeep Compass has not been crash tested yet. However, both are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and other safety features.

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass - Engine

The Hyundai Tucson is available with a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine, mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox. The 4x4 setup is available with the diesel engine. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass has a single 2.0L diesel engine, mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox and has a 4x4 setup as well.