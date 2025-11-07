Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Sonet - How Are They Different?

Hyundai vs Kia: If you are looking for a new car, which has good design, is loaded with features, and has decent performance, there are multiple options available around ₹10 lakh in the market. Recently, Hyundai India launched the second generation of its Venue, with revamped exteriors and interiors and added new features. However, it competes with the Kia Sonet in its segment. The Sonet has a bold and sporty design, and has decent cabin space. Regarding powertrains, both are available with similar engine and transmission options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Kia Sonet for the buyers:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Sonet - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue (2025) starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Kia Sonet starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹16.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Sonet - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Venue (2025) and the Sonet have a similar offering. However, in Venue (2025), you’ll get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual 12.3-inch curved screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a wireless charger, and more. Some of the similar features in the Venue and Sonet are a sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others.

Advertisement

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Sonet - Safety Features

Talking about safety, Hyundai goes ahead and has now offered the Venue (2025) with Level-2 ADAS, and the Sonet comes with Level-1 ADAS. Apart from it, both come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, Highline TPMS, and more.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Sonet - Engine Specification

Both the Venue and the Sonet are available with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual transmission. Then there is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox, in the Venue, but in the Sonet, you have an iMT gearbox instead of the regular manual transmission. However, both come with a 1.5L diesel engine, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.