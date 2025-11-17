Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Syros - How Are They Different?

Best Sub-4m Compact SUVs: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers multiple options, which are feature-rich, have a comfortable rear seat space, and come with multiple engine options. In this segment, the Hyundai Venue is a popular choice among buyers, and it has recently undergone an update, with revamped exteriors and interiors offering new features. Since it is priced around ₹10 lakh, it competes with the Kia Syros, which is an underrated option in the segment. Both the SUVs are feature-rich, have a comfortable cabin, and offer multiple engine options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Kia Syros:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Syros - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue (2025) is ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Kia Syros is ₹9.81 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.71 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Syros - Features

Both the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Kia Syros are well-equipped with multiple convenience features. The Venue comes with a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and other features. On the other side, the Kia Syros comes with a panoramic sunroof, 64 colours for ambient lighting, rear seat reclining, rear seat ventilation, and others.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Syros - Safety

The Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Kia Syros have a similar safety feature list. Both come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and have ADAS features. However, the Kia Syros has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and the Venue’s rating is awaited.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Kia Syros - Engine

Regarding the powertrain options, the Venue (2025) and the Syros share the same engine and gearbox option. Both the Venue and Syros have a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. However, the Venue has a 1.2L NA petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual gearbox as an extra offering in the lineup.