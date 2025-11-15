Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - How Do They Compare?

Hyundai vs Mahindra: The sub-4m compact SUV segment features multiple cars that are feature-rich, offer decent rear seat space, and are available with either a petrol or a diesel engine. Recently, Hyundai Motor India launched the second generation of the Venue. It features a new exterior and interior design, has some new additions, and continues to be available with either a petrol or diesel engine. On the other hand, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is a popular choice among buyers. It is feature-rich, and Mahindra says it has the best rear-seat space in its segment. The XUV 3XO is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue (2025) is ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Features

Regarding the feature list, both the Venue and the XUV 3XO have similar offerings. The Venue offers a regular sunroof, driving modes, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, and other convenience features. On the other hand, XUV 3XO offers a regular and a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Safety

Both the Venue and the XUV 3XO have a similar feature list. The top variants come with ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others. Moreover, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, but the Hyundai Venue has not been crash tested yet.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Engine

The Hyundai Venue (2025) is offered with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. Except for the 1.2L NA petrol engine, the other two engines are available with an automatic gearbox. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with two turbo petrol engines and a 1.5L diesel engine.