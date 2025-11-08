Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Tata Nexon - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Hyundai vs Tata: The sub-4m compact SUVs face intense competition, with multiple offerings that are feature-rich, offer comfortable seating, and provide reliable engine options. Recently, Hyundai India updated its Venue for the Indian market. It got a refreshed exterior, revamped interiors, and some new features. Talking about its competition, it stands against the Tata Nexon, which is a popular choice among buyers. Both have similar features, bulky proportions, and offer a petrol and a diesel engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue 2025 and the Tata Nexon for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Tata Nexon - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top variant. On the other hand, the price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹16.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Tata Nexon - Features

Regarding the feature list, both offer similar options for buyers. The Hyundai Venue comes with dual 12.3-inch screens, whereas the Tata Nexon has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Further, Venue comes with a regular sunroof, whereas you have the option to choose a regular or a panoramic sunroof in the Nexon. Both options come with driving modes, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others.

Advertisement

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Tata Nexon - Safety Features

The Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Tata Nexon are safe options in the segment. Hyundai has equipped the Venue with Level-2 ADAS features, whereas the Tata Nexon has Level-1 ADAS. Moreover, the Venue and the Nexon come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Tata Nexon - Engine

The Hyundai Venue is available with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, along with a CNG option and a 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual, an AMT or a DCT gearbox.