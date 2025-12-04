Updated 4 December 2025 at 21:48 IST
Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - How Do They Compare?
Hyundai vs Toyota: Buyers, when planning for a new sub-4m compact SUV, which is feature-loaded, has various powertrains and decent comfort, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Hyundai launched its Venue facelift with updated exterior and interior design and new features. It is available in multiple colours, and you can choose it from three engine options.
Talking about its rivals, you can check out the Toyota Taisor, which is an underrated option in the market. It has a sharp design, decent features, and comes with two engine options. It comes with features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others.
Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Toyota Taisor for the buyers:
Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Price
The price of the Hyundai Venue (2025) starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Features
Regarding the features, the Hyundai Venue comes with a sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Taisor comes with an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and others.
Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Safety Features
Talking about the safety, the Hyundai Venue (2025) has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, traction control, TPMS, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Taisor comes with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.
Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Engine Options
You can choose the Hyundai Venue (2025) with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. All the engines are either paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, you can choose the Toyota Taisor with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
