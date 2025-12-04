Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - How Do They Compare?

Hyundai vs Toyota: Buyers, when planning for a new sub-4m compact SUV, which is feature-loaded, has various powertrains and decent comfort, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Hyundai launched its Venue facelift with updated exterior and interior design and new features. It is available in multiple colours, and you can choose it from three engine options.

Talking about its rivals, you can check out the Toyota Taisor, which is an underrated option in the market. It has a sharp design, decent features, and comes with two engine options. It comes with features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue (2025) and the Toyota Taisor for the buyers:

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue (2025) starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Features

Regarding the features, the Hyundai Venue comes with a sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Taisor comes with an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and others.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Safety Features

Talking about the safety, the Hyundai Venue (2025) has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, traction control, TPMS, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Taisor comes with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Hyundai Venue (2025) vs Toyota Taisor - Engine Options