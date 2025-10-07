Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted Undisguised Ahead of November Launch - Here’s How it Looks

Upcoming Hyundai Venue: Hyundai India is set to launch the facelift of its popular sub-4m compact SUV, Venue, for the Indian market. According to Team BHP, it was recently spotted parked at a parking lot undisguised ahead of its official launch, slated for November 2025, and the front profile was revealed. With that, it is now confirmed that the upcoming Venue facelift will continue to come with ADAS features. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, and other sub-4m compact SUVs in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the exteriors of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift:

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Exteriors

As per the images shared on Team BHP, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will get a major design overhaul. The Venue facelift will come with a new C-shaped LED DRL, a new design for the LED headlamps, and a new front grill. The Hyundai logo is positioned on the bonnet, and one thing to note is that it will continue with a 3D logo and not a 2D one. The lower portion of the bumper is revised, and it is expected to get new colour options.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Interiors

On the inside, the upcoming Hyundai Venue is expected to get a revised dashboard design. As per media reports, it is likely to get a dual-screen setup, which is to be tilted towards the driver.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features

The current generation of the Hyundai Venue is quite feature-loaded in its segment. With the updated version, we can expect Hyundai to equip the Venue facelift with new features like dual-zone climate control, rear seat ventilation, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Engine Specifications

Regarding the powertrain options, it is likely to remain unchanged. It is expected to continue with the same 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual, or a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Price