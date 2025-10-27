Hyundai Venue Facelift to Get Level 2 ADAS, Safety Features Revealed

Hyundai Venue Facelift Safety Features: As Hyundai is set to launch the Venue facelift on November 4, 2025, the automaker has revealed the safety features and other convenience features ahead of the price announcement. According to the statement, the automaker will offer the Venue facelift with Level-2 ADAS features, dual-12.3-inch screens, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and others. Recently, Hyundai revealed that the Venue facelift will continue with the same powertrain options.

Here’s a quick rundown of the safety features in the Hyundai Venue facelift:

Hyundai Venue Facelift Safety Features

Earlier, the Hyundai Venue was equipped with Level-1 ADAS and limited features, but with the updated variant, the automaker will now offer Level-2 ADAS and slightly extra features. The list includes:

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car, Pedestrian & Cycle

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning

]Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Direct Oncoming

Lane Keeping Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist- Rear

Additionally, it will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, highline TPMS, and others.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Features

Regarding the convenience features, the Hyundai Venue facelift will come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, a sunroof, and others. Further, it has a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8-speaker BOSE audio system, blind spot view, and more.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Colours

Hyundai will offer the Venue facelift in six monotone colour options. These are:

Hazel blue

Mystic sapphire

Atlas white

Titan grey

Dragon red

Abyss black

There are two dual-tone colour options as well, which are Atlas white with abyss black roof and Hazel blue with abyss black roof.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Engine

The Hyundai Venue facelift will continue with the same 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, available with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Venue Facelift Price

We expect the price of the Hyundai Venue facelift to start around ₹7.45 lakh to ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).