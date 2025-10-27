Updated 27 October 2025 at 17:34 IST
Hyundai Venue Facelift to Get Level 2 ADAS, Safety Features Revealed
Hyundai will offer multiple safety and convenience features in its Venue facelift. Here’s a quick rundown of the safety features in the Hyundai Venue facelift:
Hyundai Venue Facelift Safety Features: As Hyundai is set to launch the Venue facelift on November 4, 2025, the automaker has revealed the safety features and other convenience features ahead of the price announcement. According to the statement, the automaker will offer the Venue facelift with Level-2 ADAS features, dual-12.3-inch screens, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and others. Recently, Hyundai revealed that the Venue facelift will continue with the same powertrain options.
Hyundai Venue Facelift Safety Features
Earlier, the Hyundai Venue was equipped with Level-1 ADAS and limited features, but with the updated variant, the automaker will now offer Level-2 ADAS and slightly extra features. The list includes:
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car, Pedestrian & Cycle
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning
- ]Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Direct Oncoming
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist- Rear
Additionally, it will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, highline TPMS, and others.
Hyundai Venue Facelift Features
Regarding the convenience features, the Hyundai Venue facelift will come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, a sunroof, and others. Further, it has a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8-speaker BOSE audio system, blind spot view, and more.
Hyundai Venue Facelift Colours
Hyundai will offer the Venue facelift in six monotone colour options. These are:
- Hazel blue
- Mystic sapphire
- Atlas white
- Titan grey
- Dragon red
- Abyss black
There are two dual-tone colour options as well, which are Atlas white with abyss black roof and Hazel blue with abyss black roof.
Hyundai Venue Facelift Engine
The Hyundai Venue facelift will continue with the same 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, available with a manual or an automatic gearbox.
Hyundai Venue Facelift Price
We expect the price of the Hyundai Venue facelift to start around ₹7.45 lakh to ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
