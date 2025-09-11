Hyundai Venue Gets Cheaper By up to ₹70,000 in September 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Venue: Hyundai Motor India recently announced a price reduction of its entire model lineup after the Union government reduced the GST on vehicles. As per Hyundai, the Venue got a price reduction of up to ₹1.23 lakhs, and the Venue N Line got a price reduction of ₹1.19 lakh. However, in September 2025, you can increase your savings as the automaker is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Venue and Venue N Line in September 2025:

Price of Hyundai Venue Petrol Variant Before GST 2.0:

The current price of the Venue starts at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai Venue Petrol Variant:

In September 2025, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Venue petrol variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹30,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹35,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹70,000 on the Venue NA manual variant.

Price of Hyundai Venue Diesel Before GST 2.0

The current price of the Venue diesel variant starts at ₹10.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai Venue Diesel Variant:

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000 on the Venue diesel variant in September 2025. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹35,000 on the Venue diesel variant.

Price of Hyundai Venue Turbo Petrol Variant Before GST 2.0:

The current price of the Venue turbo petrol variant starts at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai Venue Turbo Petrol Variant:

If you are planning for the turbo petrol variant of the Venue, then you have a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹20,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹40,000 on the Venue turbo petrol variant.

Price of Hyundai Venue N Line Before GST 2.0:

The current price of the Venue N Line starts at ₹12.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Hyundai Venue N Line: