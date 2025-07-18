Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet - How Do They Compare?

Best sub-4m Compact SUV: If you are looking to buy a sub-4m compact SUV with multiple engine options, then you can consider the Hyundai Venue within a ₹10 lakh budget. It has decent space, has three engine options, and comes with features like ADAS, sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. On the other hand, if you are looking for a more aggressively designed car, then you can consider the Kia Sonet. Both the Venue and the Sonet have a similar interior space, feature list, and engine options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet for prospective buyers:

Venue vs Sonet - Features

The feature list on the Venue and the Sonet is very similar. Both have a sunroof, driving modes, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and other convenience features. However, the Sonet has ambient mood lighting and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, whereas the Venue has an 8-inch infotainment screen, rear reclining seats, and others.

Venue vs Sonet - Safety Features

Both the Venue and the Sonet have Level-1 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Venue vs Sonet - Engine

Regarding the engine options, both the Venue and the Sonet have a 1.2L NA inline four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine option to choose from. However, the Sonet has a diesel automatic variant, which is missing in the Venue.

Venue vs Sonet - Price

The price of the Venue and the Sonet are very aggressive in the segment. The Venue starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the Sonet has a price tag of ₹8.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Republic Auto Says