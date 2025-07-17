Tata Punch Discounted By Up To ₹80,000 in July 2025, But Here’s a Catch

Tata Punch Discount: Tata Motors offers multiple cars in the Indian market. If you are looking for a micro-SUV, having decent space, features, and either a petrol or a CNG option, then you can consider the Punch. It has features like automatic climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and others. In July 2025, you can increase your savings by up to ₹80,000 on the Punch, but there is a catch. The catch is that Tata Motors is offering the majority of discounts on its old stock, which is the MY2024 stock.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discount on the Tata Punch petrol and CNG options in July 2025 to maximise your savings:

Discount on Tata Punch CNG MY2024:

If you are planning to choose the MY2024 Punch CNG, then there are multiple benefits offered by Tata. You have a cash discount of ₹50,000. Then you can avail of an intervention discount of ₹10,000, which is only applicable in specific regions. Then you have the scrappage Bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹80,000 on the Punch CNG MY2024 model in July 2025.

Discount on Tata Punch Petrol MY2024:

For the MY2024 Punch petrol, there are also multiple benefits offered by Tata, but the discount is less. You have a cash discount of ₹40,000. Then you can avail of an intervention discount of ₹10,000, which is only applicable in specific regions. Then you have the scrappage Bonus of ₹10,000. Further, Tata is offering multiple corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹60,000 on the Punch petrol MY2024 model in July 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Tata Punch CNG MY2025

The price of the Tata Punch CNG MY2025 starts at ₹7.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant, and goes to ₹10.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG Dual Tone variant.

Discount on Tata Punch CNG MY2025

In July 2025, the Tata Punch has a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can avail of an intervention discount of ₹10,000, which is only applicable in specific regions. Then you have the exchange or the scrappage Bonus of ₹15,000 and an additional scrappage bonus of ₹20,000. Regarding the corporate discount, Punch has a ₹10,000 discount. In total, you can save up to ₹75,000 on the Punch CNG MY2025.

Price of Tata Punch Petrol MY2025

The price of the Tata Punch MY2025 starts at ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant, and goes to ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT variant.

Discount on Tata Punch Petrol MY2024: