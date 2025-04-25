Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which is Better?

Venue vs XUV 3XO: In the sub-4m compact SUV segment, the buyers have a wide array of options available for the customers to choose from. In this segment, the Hyundai Venue is a popular sub-4m compact SUV on offer. On the other hand, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Both the vehicles are well equipped with features, have decent space, and is available with multiple engine options.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Venue and he Mahindra XUV 3XO for buyers:

Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Both the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are feature-loaded SUVs in the market. The feature list on the Hyundai Venue comprises of driving modes, a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has features such as a dual-zone climate control, a regular and a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more.

Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety Features

The safety features on the Hyundai Venue consist of six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It is also equipped with Level-1 ADAS features for added safety. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. It is also equipped with a Level-1 ADAS in its top-spec variantl.

Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine Options

Both the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are available with three engine options. The Hyundai Venue comes with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer.

On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a 1.2L turbo petrol MPFI petrol engine, a 1.2L turbo petrol TGDI petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine.

Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price