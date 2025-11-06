Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza - How Do They Compare?

Best Sub-4m Compact SUV: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers multiple options that are loaded with features, provide comfortable seating, and feature a reliable engine. These cars have decent road presence and offer decent mileage from the petrol or the diesel engine. Recently, Hyundai Motor India launched the second generation of the Venue. The South Korean automaker has updated its exterior design, revamped its interiors, and now it comes with more safety and convenience features.

Regarding its segment and rivals, the Venue competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and others. In this story, we’ll quickly compare the new Hyundai Venue with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is a popular option in the market. The Brezza has decent features and a reliable petrol engine, but misses out on some aspects.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Price

The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.27 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza have a similar offering. The Venue comes with driving modes, dual 12.3-inch digital screens, a wireless charger, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. On the other side, the Brezza has a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, a heads-up display, and others.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Safety Features

Talking about the safety features, the Hyundai Venue has an extra offering as compared to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Venue comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and others. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has six airbags, traction control, hill hold assist, and others. It misses out on TPMS and ADAS features.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Engine