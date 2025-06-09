Hyundai Venue vs Skoda Kylaq - Which Petrol SUV to Choose Around ₹15 Lakh?

Battle of Turbo Petrol SUVs: While looking for a new car in a sub-4m compact SUV, having decent space, features, and punchy performance, there are multiple options for buyers to choose from. The Hyundai Venue is a feature-loaded SUV with various engine options. On the other hand, buyers who wish for German driving pleasure and build quality can check out the Skoda Kylaq. Though it does not have that many features, but has a punchy performance and is a safe SUV.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq:

Republic Auto Says

The sub-4m compact SUV segment is popular among buyers. If you are looking for a feature-loaded SUV, want a diesel engine and ADAS, then you can check out the Hyundai Venue. However, if you can compromise on some features, want the German driving feel, and safety, you can check out the Skoda Kylaq.

Hyundai Venue vs Skoda Kylaq: Safety

Regarding safety and build quality, the Skoda Kylaq has the upper hand over the Hyundai Venue. It has a solid door thud and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

However, the Hyundai Venue has not been crash tested yet. Both the Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq have six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. However, Hyundai Venue has an upper edge as it offers Level-1 ADAS features as well.

Hyundai Venue vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

Both the Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq are feature-loaded SUVs. If you are looking for the Hyundai Venue, it offers automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch infotainment screen, a sunroof, multiple driving modes, paddle shifters, and more. On the other side, the Skoda Kylaq has a 10-inch infotainment screen, an analogue speedometer in the lower variants, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. It misses out on ambient footwell lighting, driving modes, and others.

Hyundai Venue vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Hyundai Venue has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired to a six-speed IMT gearbox and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, it also offers a 1.5L diesel engine on offer, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Skoda Kylaq has a 1.0L TSI turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Venue vs Skoda Kylaq: Price