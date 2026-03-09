Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched: What’s New in This Sedan

Hyundai has launched the 2026 Verna facelift in India at a starting price of ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), giving the midsize sedan a round of design tweaks, feature additions, and extra safety kit without changing its core petrol engine lineup. The update brings more than 25 enhancements across styling, technology, comfort, and safety, which is Hyundai’s way of making sure the Verna still looks relevant in a market that keeps drifting toward SUVs.

The visual updates are fairly straightforward, but they matter because sedans now have to work harder for attention. Hyundai has added a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The car’s proportions stay the same, with a 4,565 mm length, 2,670 mm wheelbase, and 1,765 mm width, so the facelift is more about sharpening the look than changing the package.

Inside, Hyundai has focused on making the cabin feel richer and more feature-loaded. The Verna now gets a new D-cut steering wheel, leatherette seat upholstery, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory and welcome retract, plus a 4-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat with a walk-in device. It also adds a rear window sunshade and smart trunk system, while keeping the generous 528-litre boot.

Tech remains one of the Verna’s bigger strengths. The sedan continues with its dual 10.25-inch screen setup for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster, along with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers over 70 connected car features, as well as a surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and its switchable infotainment-climate interface.

Mechanically, nothing dramatic has changed, which is not really a complaint because the Verna already had one of the stronger engine lineups in the segment. Buyers still get a 1.5-litre MPi petrol with either a 6-speed manual or IVT automatic, while the 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol continues with 160 PS and 253 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. Features like drive modes, paddle shifters, and idle stop and go continue as part of the package.

Safety is where Hyundai seems keenest to make a point. The facelifted Verna now gets Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver assistance features, seven airbags including a centre airbag, a built-in dashcam, and rain-sensing wipers. Standard safety equipment still includes six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts.

