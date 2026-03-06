Mahindra’s BE 6 Batman Edition Booking to Reopen on March 10

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition will once again be available for bookings. | Image: Mahindra

Mahindra has announced it is reopening the bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition, bringing back the dark-coloured electric SUV to markets after its initial stock was sold out. According to the company, the electric SUV, developed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, had originally sold out all 999 units in 135 seconds.

This time, Mahindra is reopening bookings for a limited period, though. “Add Your Preference” opens on March 6, 2026, bookings begin on March 10 at 11:00 AM for one day, and deliveries are set to start from April 10, 2026.

At ₹28.49 lakh ex-showroom, the BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three 79 kWh version of the BE 6.

Mahindra has gone all in on the theme. The exterior gets a custom Satin Black finish, Batman decals on the front doors, R20 alloy wheels, Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake callipers, special BE 6 × The Dark Knight badging, and Bat emblems placed across the body, glass, and even the Infinity Roof. There are also carpet lamps projecting the Bat symbol, because subtlety was clearly not invited to this meeting.

Inside, the SUV continues the theme with a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque, charcoal leather instrument panel, suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia stitching, gold-accented controls, Bat logos on the Boost button, seats and interior labels, plus a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment screen. Mahindra has even added custom Batman-inspired exterior engine sounds, which is either delightfully overcommitted or exactly what buyers of a Batman-themed SUV would expect.

Mahindra says existing BE 6 Batman Edition owners who refer new buyers will get priority delivery, a neat way of rewarding the first wave while also turning current owners into unofficial brand evangelists. More importantly, it shows Mahindra understands that this edition is now less about transport and more about fan culture packaged as an electric SUV.

