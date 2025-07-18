Hyundai Verna Gets Affordable in July 2025 - Here's How You Can Maximise Your Savings

Hyundai Verna Discount: If you are planning to buy a D-segment sedan, which is feature-loaded, has a powerful engine, and spacious interiors, then you can consider the Hyundai Verna. In July 2025, you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Verna as the automaker is offering heavy discounts on this car. There are cash discounts, exchange or scrappage benefits, which can help you save more money on your purchase.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Hyundai Verna, which can help you save more:

Hyundai Verna Price

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹11.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and goes to ₹17.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Hyundai Verna in July 2025

Hyundai is offering multiple benefits to the customers of the Verna on all its variants. Firstly, you have a cash discount of ₹20,000. Then you have a corporate discount of ₹10,000. If you exchange your car, then you can additionally have a discount of ₹30,000, or if you submit your scrappage certificate, you can get up to ₹35,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹65,000 on the Hyundai Verna in July 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Hyundai Verna Features

The Hyundai Verna is a feature-loaded sedan. The list includes a sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, driving modes, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, a cooled glovebox, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Hyundai Verna Safety Features

Regarding the Hyundai Verna’s safety, it had scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. The Hyundai Verna has Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and others. Additionally, it has six airbags across its variants, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Hyundai Verna Engine