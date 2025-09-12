Hyundai Verna Price Dips by up to ₹65,000 in September 2025 - Here’s How

Discount + GST Benefit: The Hyundai Verna is a popular D-segment sedan in the Indian market. It comes with multiple convenience and safety features and has a comfortable cabin space. Regarding engine options, it comes with a 1.5L NA petrol or a 1.5L turbo petrol to choose from. If you are planning to buy the Verna in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹65,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits like cash discount, exchange and corporate benefits for the customers. Additionally, since the government has reduced the GST as well, the ex-showroom price of the Verna will see a decent drop as well.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Verna in September 2025:

Price of Hyundai Verna in September 2025:

The price of the Hyundai Verna before the GST 2.0 benefit is ₹11.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. With the GST 2.0, it will see a price reduction of up to ₹60,640.

Discount on Hyundai Verna in September 2025:

Hyundai is offering multiple benefits on the Verna. You have a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can take an exchange bonus or scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a corporate discount of ₹10,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on your purchase.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Hyundai Verna Features

The Hyundai Verna is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, driving modes, and others. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a highline TPMS, and other safety features.

