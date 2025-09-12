Updated 12 September 2025 at 19:13 IST
Hyundai Verna Price Dips by up to ₹65,000 in September 2025 - Here’s How
Discount + GST Benefit: Hyundai is offering multiple benefits of up to ₹65,000 on the Verna in September 2025. Here's how you can save:
- Automobile News
Discount + GST Benefit: The Hyundai Verna is a popular D-segment sedan in the Indian market. It comes with multiple convenience and safety features and has a comfortable cabin space. Regarding engine options, it comes with a 1.5L NA petrol or a 1.5L turbo petrol to choose from. If you are planning to buy the Verna in September 2025, then you can save up to ₹65,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits like cash discount, exchange and corporate benefits for the customers. Additionally, since the government has reduced the GST as well, the ex-showroom price of the Verna will see a decent drop as well.
Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Verna in September 2025:
Price of Hyundai Verna in September 2025:
The price of the Hyundai Verna before the GST 2.0 benefit is ₹11.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. With the GST 2.0, it will see a price reduction of up to ₹60,640.
Discount on Hyundai Verna in September 2025:
Hyundai is offering multiple benefits on the Verna. You have a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can take an exchange bonus or scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a corporate discount of ₹10,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on your purchase.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Hyundai Verna Features
The Hyundai Verna is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, driving modes, and others. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a highline TPMS, and other safety features.
Upcoming Hyundai Car Launch
Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Venue facelift for the Indian market. Recently, test mules under heavy camouflage were spotted testing, which revealed that the upcoming Venue facelift will come with a new instrument cluster and a revamp of exterior design.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 18:58 IST